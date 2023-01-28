 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AC girls win 12th straight

Quanirah Montague scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over Middle Township in a Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City Intermediate School on Saturday night.

Freshman Taison Parker went 8 for 8 from the foul line to help clinch the victory for the Vikings (12-4), who have won 11 straight.

Bridget Roach chipped in with nine for Atlantic City.

Jada Elston scored 21 and Madison Palek grabbed 10 rebounds for Middle (16-5).

