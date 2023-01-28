AC girls win 12th straight

Quanirah Montague scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 54-49 win over Middle Township in a Calvi Electric Girls Basketball Shootout game at Ocean City Intermediate School on Saturday night.
Freshman Taison Parker went 8 for 8 from the foul line to help clinch the victory for the Vikings (12-4), who have won 11 straight.
Bridget Roach chipped in with nine for Atlantic City.
Jada Elston scored 21 and Madison Palek grabbed 10 rebounds for Middle (16-5).