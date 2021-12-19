AC girls improved to 2-0

Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 24 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked eight shots to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 72-51 win over OLMA in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday.
Cea-anai Jackson-Williams complimented Montague with 12 points and nien rebounds. Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon grabbed 12 rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Atlantic City (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11.
Drew Coyle led OLMA (1-1) with 13 points.
OLMA 8 4 19 20 – 51
Atlantic City 16 21 22 13 – 72
OLMA-Coyle 13, Palek 5, Prescott 2, Bernhardt 11, Dragone 6, Fiocchi 7, Sacco 3, Mck Palek 2, Cruz 2
AC-Garrison-Macon 0, Lemons 9, Gormley 10, Cherry-Montague 24, Jackson-Williams 12, Suarez-Rivera 13, Maldonado 2, Kelly 2
