 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
AC girls improved to 2-0
0 comments

AC girls improved to 2-0

Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 24 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked eight shots to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 72-51 win over OLMA in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday.

Cea-anai Jackson-Williams complimented Montague with 12 points and nien rebounds. Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon grabbed 12 rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Atlantic City (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11.

Drew Coyle led OLMA (1-1) with 13 points.

OLMA 8 4 19 20 – 51

Atlantic City 16 21 22 13 – 72

OLMA-Coyle 13, Palek 5, Prescott 2, Bernhardt 11, Dragone 6, Fiocchi 7, Sacco 3, Mck Palek 2, Cruz 2

AC-Garrison-Macon 0, Lemons 9, Gormley 10, Cherry-Montague 24, Jackson-Williams 12, Suarez-Rivera 13, Maldonado 2, Kelly 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News