 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AC downs Oakcrest
0 comments

AC downs Oakcrest

spt_acfootball

Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker looks to throws the ball against Oakcrest High school. Atlantic City, NJ. October 2, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)

Eric Strecker threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score as the Atlantic City High School football team opened the season with a 40-0 win over Oakcrest on Friday night.

The game marked Keenan Wright’s debut as Atlantic City coach.

Strecker, a junior transfer from Winslow Township, threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Jones. He also threw two touchdown passes to Jaheem Fredericks, one 80 yards and the other 55.

AC – Jones 75 pass from Strecker

AC – Cartagena 2 pass from Strecker

AC – Fredericks 80 pass from Strecker

AC – Totoro 3 run

AC – Fredericks 55 pass from Strecker

AC – Strecker 25 run

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News