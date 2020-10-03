AC downs Oakcrest

Eric Strecker threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score as the Atlantic City High School football team opened the season with a 40-0 win over Oakcrest on Friday night.
The game marked Keenan Wright’s debut as Atlantic City coach.
Strecker, a junior transfer from Winslow Township, threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Jones. He also threw two touchdown passes to Jaheem Fredericks, one 80 yards and the other 55.
AC – Jones 75 pass from Strecker
AC – Cartagena 2 pass from Strecker
AC – Fredericks 80 pass from Strecker
AC – Totoro 3 run
AC – Fredericks 55 pass from Strecker
AC – Strecker 25 run
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
