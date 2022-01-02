AC councilwoman Dunston sues state over alleged harassment by Mayor Small

New council member Stephanie Marshall and Kurtz are also housing authority board members, she said in the filing.

Dunston also says in the court papers that she has experienced "a pattern of systematic harassment, intimidation, and political retaliation aimed at me by Mayor Small, which has been ongoing since my 2015 run for the Council’s 2nd Ward seat against Small who was then the incumbent 2nd Ward Councilman."

She has gotten letters asking why her son is not in school, she said, when he is not enrolled in any Atlantic City school district school.

About six months ago, her office was broken into and vandalized, she said in the suit, but she said she still has not been able to find out whether it was properly investigated. Dunston said she has been unable to get a copy of the police report or any further information.

Dunston has been critical of Small over a variety of issues.

She and then-Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado, who ran for mayor against Small rather than for re-election to council, in June called for the state to intervene in what they called a “violent crime crisis" in the resort.

It was in response to a string of shootings in the city.