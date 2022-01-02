AC councilwoman Dunston sues state over alleged harassment by Mayor Small

ATLANTIC CITY — Councilwoman LaToya Dunston has filed a $1 million tort claim against the state, claiming Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other council members conspired against her in an illegal meeting unknown to the public and have harassed her in various ways.
Dunston, who represents the 2nd ward, seeks general, compensatory and punitive damages over "deprivation of my constitutional due process rights under the Fourteenth Amendment and the rights afforded me under the New Jersey Open Public Meeting Act."
In the claim, Dunston alleges that on Nov. 23 Small and other members of the council met at Morton’s The Steakhouse inside Caesars Atlantic City casino to discuss how to remove Dunston from council without providing legally required notice either to the public or to her.
"It was no meeting. I held a holiday party for supporters," Small said Sunday in a text answer to questions. "I'm focused on continuing the progress made. Anyone can file a lawsuit. It's a distraction, but it's important not to be distracted ... consider the source."
Small said Dunston has done nothing "but be an obstructionist since she's been in office."
Dunston has repeatedly asked to be assigned to a committee at virtually every public meeting but has said Council President George Tibbitt refused to give her a role as required under the law.
In the legal papers, Dunston says Small met with 1st Ward Councilman Aaron Randolph, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, 4th Ward Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad ‘Anjum’ Zia, 6th Ward Councilman Jesse O. Kurtz, and Council President & Councilman-at-Large George Tibbitt. Also in attendance, she said, were Atlantic County Board Commissioner and Small's chief of staff, Ernest D. Coursey, and two incoming council members, Stephanie Marshall and Bruce E. Weekes.
The purpose was to discuss Small's plans to unseat her from council "in anticipation of the Council’s scheduled reorganization meeting on Saturday, January 1, 2022," Dunston said.
However, the reorganization meeting occurred Saturday without any move against Dunston.
Newly sworn-in at-large council member Marshall, reached Sunday by phone, said she did attend a holiday party Nov. 23 with many members of council but that there was no discussion of any kind of city business.
"I'm not aware of any law that says you can't have a quorum (at a party). You just can't discuss official business," Marshall said.
Marshall also said she is not aware of any attempts to remove Dunston from council.
Dunston also alleges that the mayor's wife, La'Quetta Small, vice chairperson of the Atlantic City Housing Authority board, "leaked private information regarding my personal finances and the lease for my residence to the public."
New council member Stephanie Marshall and Kurtz are also housing authority board members, she said in the filing.
Dunston also says in the court papers that she has experienced "a pattern of systematic harassment, intimidation, and political retaliation aimed at me by Mayor Small, which has been ongoing since my 2015 run for the Council’s 2nd Ward seat against Small who was then the incumbent 2nd Ward Councilman."
She has gotten letters asking why her son is not in school, she said, when he is not enrolled in any Atlantic City school district school.
About six months ago, her office was broken into and vandalized, she said in the suit, but she said she still has not been able to find out whether it was properly investigated. Dunston said she has been unable to get a copy of the police report or any further information.
Dunston has been critical of Small over a variety of issues.
She and then-Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado, who ran for mayor against Small rather than for re-election to council, in June called for the state to intervene in what they called a “violent crime crisis" in the resort.
It was in response to a string of shootings in the city.
“We need resources, send in some assistance with the State Police,” Dunston said. “We’re told we don’t have enough police officers, then we need someone in here who can help us. Not take over our police but come in and assist us with what is going on.”
On the same day, Small held his own news conference asking the state to allow the city to hire more officers.
Small also called Delgado and Dunston’s news conference irresponsible.
“All they are doing is pointing the finger and criticizing, and their solution is to bring in the State Police to take over our police department," Small said at the time. "Are you serious?”
