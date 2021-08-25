 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Council to vote on '21 budget, police issues and recreational cannabis fees, taxes
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council is expected to finalize passage of its $199 million 2021 budget Wednesday evening, and to take up ordinances establishing licensing fees and municipal sales taxes on recreational cannabis sales.

It will also discuss changes to the way police officers are hired, deployed and paid.

Councilman Jesse Kurtz is a co-sponsor of an ordinance on second reading that would set up annual licensing fees for recreational marijuana sellers of $25,000 per year for larger entities and $2,500 a year for micro businesses.

He said micro businesses would be smaller, local entities and may often include former sellers of illegal marijuana who go through the process of setting up a legal cannabis business.

"With legalized vices (such as cannabis sales), the impact is felt in town," Kurtz said. "This is a way for us to get funding for services that are not compensated."

He is also sponsoring an ordinance to get its first reading to establish a 2% tax on all recreational cannabis sales except wholesale sales, which would pay a 1% municipal tax.

The city budget is $10.9 million less than last year and includes a 5-cent tax rate decrease. It has been approved by the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board, Kurtz said.

The tax rate will drop from $1.702 per $100,000 of assessed property value to $1.648. It has also been approved by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who as head of the state Department of Community Affairs has oversight of city finances and operations.

Another ordinance on first reading would allow the city to hire Class II police officers without requiring them to take the Civil Service test.

It is co-sponsored by Kurtz and Councilmen Kaleem Shabazz and Aaron "Sporty" Randolph. Kurtz said he has put strengthened residency provisions into the ordinance for new police hires.

The meeting starts at 4:45 p.m. and can be viewed at acnj.gov/pages/councilmeetings/. Click on the zoom link at acnj.gov/calendar (click on council meeting on Aug. 25 to get link).

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

