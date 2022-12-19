AC boys get first win

Wayne Nelson got his first win as Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Monday night.
Hassanur Rahmaan-Freeman scored 18 as the Vikings beat Bridgeton 49-45.
Tysir Jones added 8 points for Atlantic City (1-2), while Nasir Turner chipped in with six.
Zikwon Anderson scored 25 for Bridgeton.
Bridgeton 6 14 16 9 - 45
Atlantic City 10 12 13 14 - 49
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today