Absegami
Coach: Bob Lasko
Last season’s record: 10-1
2021-22 prediction: Contender
Key players: Jackie Fortis, 5-11, Sr., F; Chi Chi Wokocha, 5-11, Sr., F; Gelasia Nurse, 5-10, Sr., F; Iggy Crandell, 5-8, Sr., F; Gianna Baldino, 5-6, Jr., G; Reese Downey, 5-6, Fr. G, Julia Hartman, 5-7, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Braves should be one of the CAL’s top teams. They return four starters. Fortis averaged eight points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds and four blocks last season . Freshmen Downey and Hartman should make an immediate impact.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.