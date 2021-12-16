 Skip to main content
Absegami
Coach: Bob Lasko

Last season’s record: 10-1

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Jackie Fortis, 5-11, Sr., F; Chi Chi Wokocha, 5-11, Sr., F; Gelasia Nurse, 5-10, Sr., F; Iggy Crandell, 5-8, Sr., F; Gianna Baldino, 5-6, Jr., G; Reese Downey, 5-6, Fr. G, Julia Hartman, 5-7, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Braves should be one of the CAL’s top teams. They return four starters. Fortis averaged eight points, 5.5 assists, five rebounds and four blocks last season . Freshmen Downey and Hartman should make an immediate impact.

