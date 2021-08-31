What to watch: Outside hitter Jackie Fortis, who leads the program in kills, aces and digs, returns for her senior campaign, which is a big boost for the Braves. Senior middle hitter Ayana "Iggy"" Crandell, junior setter Deesh Chokshi, junior libero Alexandra Montoyo and sophomore middle hitter Dessiah Keys are also key players to watch. Because the season was in the spring (not even a year ago), Absegami lost some players who compete on the soccer team.