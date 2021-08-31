 Skip to main content
Absegami
Absegami

Coach: Kerry Flukey (15th season)

2020 record: 9-5

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Outside hitter Jackie Fortis, who leads the program in kills, aces and digs, returns for her senior campaign, which is a big boost for the Braves. Senior middle hitter Ayana "Iggy"" Crandell, junior setter Deesh Chokshi, junior libero Alexandra Montoyo and sophomore middle hitter Dessiah Keys are also key players to watch. Because the season was in the spring (not even a year ago), Absegami lost some players who compete on the soccer team.

We have a lot of raw talent that is emerging this season to add to our solid returning players from last year," Flukey said. "This is a young but really talented group of girls that has a lot of room to improve and grow."

