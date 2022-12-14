 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absegami

Coach: Bob Lasko

Last season’s record: 16-10

2022-23 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: Sophomore guard Reese Downey established herself as one of the league’s top players last season, averaging 16.4 points and making 72 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Julia Hartmann also had a promising freshman season, averaging seven points. Seniors Gianna Baldino, Tife Fadugba and Maka Wokocha provide leadership and a veteran presence.

