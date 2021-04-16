Coach: Chris Kaczmarski (first season)
2019 record: 8-10
Outlook: The Braves feature senior midfielders Ryan Wilkins, Ethan Hillman, Jonah Mount and junior attackmen AJ Kern and AJ Silipena. Kaczmarski, who was supposed to start coaching last year, said after losing a season it is hard to predict how the team will look, but his players will give everything they have each day and take nothing for granted.
“We will continue to work hard, remain focused, and enjoy our time together as a family,” Kaczmarski said. “We’re ready to be back on that field and look forward to having that opportunity this year.”
