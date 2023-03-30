Absegami
Coach: Junior Mejia
Last season’s record: 11-12
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Braves return seven starters. They should be improved on offense and defense but lack pitching depth. Senior pitcher Michael DeBlasio struck out 52 batters in 37 innings last season. Junior catcher Matthew Johansen scored 21 runs and stole 13 bases last season.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today