Absegami
Absegami

ABSEGAMI

Coach: Bob Lasko

Last season's record: 17-11

2021 prediction: Contender

Key players: Gianna Baldino, 5-5, So., G; Jackie Fortis, 5-11, So., G; Jayla McNamara, 5-2, Jr., G; Gelasia Nurse, 5-10, Jr., F; Haleigh Schafer, 5-9, Sr., G; Chi Chi Wochka, 5-10, Jr., G; Dez Key, 6-0, Fr., F.

Outlook: Schafer leads a talented team which should be a winner. She averaged a team-high 17 points and 7.5 rebounds last winter. The Braves return four players who missed most of the season due to injury. Absegami lost to Mainland Regional in last year's South Jersey Group III semifinal. Fortis is a good point guard and Baldino is a tough defender. Freshman Key is a player to watch.

