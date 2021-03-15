Outlook: State qualifiers Ray Weed (170 pounds), Sean Cowan (113), George Rhodes (170), Mikal Taylor (195) and Jack Devlin (120) all return. Newcomers Aidan Zeck, Aidan Torres, Chris Eaton, Julian Rivera and Ethan Zeck are expected to make an impact. Like most coaches, Scannell expressed his team’s gratitude that a season will be held. He said the Braves are ready to compete in the following weeks and hope to bring more wrestlers to states.