 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ABSEGAMI
0 comments

ABSEGAMI

Coach: Shawn Scannell (11th season)

Last season’s record: 19-7

Outlook: State qualifiers Ray Weed (170 pounds), Sean Cowan (113), George Rhodes (170), Mikal Taylor (195) and Jack Devlin (120) all return. Newcomers Aidan Zeck, Aidan Torres, Chris Eaton, Julian Rivera and Ethan Zeck are expected to make an impact. Like most coaches, Scannell expressed his team’s gratitude that a season will be held. He said the Braves are ready to compete in the following weeks and hope to bring more wrestlers to states.

“We have a nice balanced team with individuals who have lofty goals and the ability to achieve them,” Scannell said.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News