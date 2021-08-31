Coach: Jeremy Harp
2020 record: 7-6
What to watch: The Braves return Olivia Hughes, who was first singles last year. Freshman Cassandra Hughes, Olivia's twin-sister, could be No. 2 singles. Sarina Pollino, first doubles last year, could be third sinsgles. Simone Graziano, a senior, will be first doubles.
"We're young, but building something special," Harp said. "They're special players and they're building a foundation. We hope to make a run at the CAL, if not this year then the next. We hope to improve on the 7-6 of last year."
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
