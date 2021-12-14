Coach: John Arcidiacono
Last season’s record: 2-7
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Daishawn Hathaway-Pinero, 6-1, Sr., F/C; Javon Brown, 5-11, Sr., G; Darshan Surti, 6-3, Jr., C; Baseem Taliaferro, 5-10, Jr., G; JJ Palowski, 6-1, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Braves return little experience. Hathaway-Pinero averaged 7 points off the bench last season. Arcidiacono, a former assistant, takes over the program.
