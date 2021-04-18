 Skip to main content
Absegami
Absegami

Coach: Barbara Dell’Aringa

2019 record: 8-15

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: Dell’Aringa takes over the program after years as an Oakcrest assistant. The Braves will rely on an energetic and dedicated group of freshmen and sophomores. Sophomore Victoria Smith will lead Absegami on the mound and at the plate. Freshman Juliana Cappolina is a promising catcher.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
