Coach: Barbara Dell’Aringa
2019 record: 8-15
2021 prediction: Rebuilding
Outlook: Dell’Aringa takes over the program after years as an Oakcrest assistant. The Braves will rely on an energetic and dedicated group of freshmen and sophomores. Sophomore Victoria Smith will lead Absegami on the mound and at the plate. Freshman Juliana Cappolina is a promising catcher.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
