Absegami

Coach: Barbara Dell’Aringa

Last season’s record: 4-15

2022 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Braves are young with plenty of freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup. But Dell’Aringa said there is plenty of energy with numbers up and improved depth. Sophomore catcher Julianna Cappolina is a player to watch. Junior pitcher Tory Smith returns from a knee injury to take the mound.

