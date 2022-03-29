Outlook: The Braves have a small, but dedicated group of players who are focused on improving each moment, Gordon said. Many are novice, so the team has been working on the fundamentals and building team chemistry. Returners including senior and team captain Livia Pino, who was a Press honorable mention last season. Senior attacker Rhegan Apel and sophomores Sarah Glass (midfielder), Analise Myles (defender) and Fay DeBlasio (attacker) also return.

"We are truly excited as coaches to step out on the field everyday and have our athletes consistently surprise us with their determination and own excitement for the sport," Gordon said. "While our game schedule might be challenging this year, that determination and excitement is what will allow us to grow as a program and be successful this season."