ABSEGAMI
ABSEGAMI

Coach: Jim Winkler

2021 record: 5-2

What to watch: The Braves have Gerard Traynor, who broke the 100 backstroke school record as a freshman last season. Absegami also has Adam Bailey, Joey Sica, and newcomers Myles Small and Sebastian Zambrano, a freshman and sophomore, respectively.

“The boys team has their highest numbers and most talent in many years,” Winkler said. Traynor should break many more records this year. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be talked about amongst the best in the CAL. Bailey, Sica and many others will lead us to a lot of wins this year.”

