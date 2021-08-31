What to watch: The Braves featured a young team last season and earned some significant experience, which will be beneficial. But Absegami, which lost a lot of talent to graduation, is still a young team in a tough division. However, with returners such as Ryan Kopervos (senior goalkeeper), junior midfielders Alexander Rebolledo and Nicholas Calambas, senior defender Jonathan Jauregui and sophomore forward/midfielder Kyle Askins, the Braves are hopeful they can be competitive and reach the postseason.