Absegami
Absegami

Coach: Sean Matteo (second season)

2020 record: 2-6

Group: S.J. Group III 

What to watch: The Braves featured a young team last season and earned some significant experience, which will be beneficial. But Absegami, which lost a lot of talent to graduation, is still a young team in a tough division. However, with returners such as Ryan Kopervos (senior goalkeeper), junior midfielders Alexander Rebolledo and Nicholas Calambas, senior defender Jonathan Jauregui and sophomore forward/midfielder Kyle Askins, the Braves are hopeful they can be competitive and reach the postseason.

"Finally back to a 'normal' preseason, it will be exciting to see how the players respond to the demand of an 18 game schedule," Matteo said. "I am hopeful and excited for year "two" with the program and bringing success back to Absegami Soccer."

