Coach: Kenny Johnson

Last season's record: 3-20

2020-21 prediction: Developing

Key players: Rashad Allen, 5-10, Sr., G; Andrew Baldino, 5-7, Sr., G; Kashim Durham, 6-0, Sr., F; Deshawn Hathaway, 6-1, Jr., F; Donald Hood, 5-7, Sr., G; Allen Rodriguez, 6-0, Sr., F; Ramar Cook, 6-1, Jr., G; Jerrell Gordon, 6-3, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Braves should improve with returning starters Allen, Baldino, Durham and Hathaway back. Absegami plans to play up tempo on offense, and their experience of playing together will help. Johnson is in his fourth season coaching Absegami. He previously coached the Pleasantville boys team for 11 years and had a record of 143-130 with the Greyhounds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
