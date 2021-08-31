What to watch: Seniors Rebecca Silipena (goalkeeper) and Ikechi "Chi Chi" Wokocha (defender) and juniors Gianna Baldino (midfield) and Chiamaka "Maka" Wokocha (forward) all return for the Braves after having solid 2020 seasons. Junior forward Maya Scannell also returns after missing last season with an injury. All are expected to make an impact in 2021. Despite losing six players, Lee expects the team to build off its success and momentum from last season.