Absegami
Absegami

Coach: Elizabeth Lee (19th season)

2020 record: 9-4

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Seniors Rebecca Silipena (goalkeeper) and Ikechi "Chi Chi" Wokocha (defender) and juniors Gianna Baldino (midfield) and Chiamaka "Maka" Wokocha (forward) all return for the Braves after having solid 2020 seasons. Junior forward Maya Scannell also returns after missing last season with an injury. All are expected to make an impact in 2021. Despite losing six players, Lee expects the team to build off its success and momentum from last season.

"We have a couple of exciting newcomers and those returning are stronger and more prepared than last season," Lee said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

