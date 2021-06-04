Absegami sprinter Diamond McLaughlin wins S.J. Group III title in 400

FRANKLINVILLE — Diamond McLaughlin called her 400-meter hurdles race Friday a mental game. She did not necessarily expect to win but wanted to run a smart race and gather as much information as possible.
“I was asking my coach who is in it, and how long do I have to go (to be able to win),” the Absegami High School senior sprinter said.
McLaughlin captured the South Jersey Group III title in a personal-best 1 minute, 1:24 seconds at Delsea Regional High School. Her time placed her in the top 10 in the state and nation this season, according to MileSplit.
Keira Phillips of Middle Township won the 400 hurdles in 1:04.99.
Pleasantville senior Maya Harper won the girls Group II title in the 400 dash in 57.84. Bridgeton junior Edward Jamison won the boys Group III title in the 400 dash in 49.46. Both times were top-25 in the state, according to MileSplit.
Absegami senior Kylee Alvarez won the girls Group III javelin with a toss of 126 feet, 11 inches. The throw was top-10 in the state, per MileSplit.
Mainland Regional’s Claudia Booth, Chloe Malone, Lily Malone and Gillian Lovett won the girls Group III 4x800 relay in 10:17.83.
Ocean City’s Tyler Greene, Owen Ritti, Brendan Schlatter and Drew Tarr won the boys Group III 4x800 relay in 8:12.72.
McLaughlin also placed second in the 400 dash in 56.99. Nevaeh Lorjuste of Triton Regional won in 56.98. Both times were top-10 in the state.
South Jersey Group II also is competing in the two-day event that concludes Saturday. The top six finishers in each event from Group III will travel to Franklin High School for the state tournament next Friday. Top-six finishers in Group II place will head to Pennsauken.
“It felt good. I trained for it,” said McLaughlin, who finished six seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Janelle Marshall, of Winslow Township. “So, I liked it.”
McLaughlin never won a sectional title in her career prior to Friday. She said she told herself this year that it is not the end of the world to lose and, with that mindset, she was hopeful good things would follow.
She recently committed to run for St. Peter’s University, an NCAA Division I program in Jersey City that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“I’m happy about it,” said McLaughlin, 18, of Galloway Township. “I’ve always wanted to be a sectional champion, and I finally got it. It’s good. I’ve been training hard.”
Absegami girls track and field coach Dan Ingrum joined the program in 2016. The only other athlete he has win a sectional title was Joshonda Johnson, who previously held the program record in the 400 hurldles before McLaughlin shattered that earlier this season.
“It makes me really proud to be a coach,” Ingrum said. “I’ve got to coach her all four years. … I’m looking forward to seeing more great things from her (in college). I had her as a student. She’s a hard worker.”
McLaughlin wakes up almost every morning at 5 a.m. to go to work at her job at McDonalds, then does School work remotely and finally trains for her events, Ingrum said.
“It makes me extremely happy as a coach,” said Ingrum, who also attended Absegami. “For her to finally have it come to fruition, I mean she had tough competition the last couple of years, and this year it really came together.
“She has been putting down the times I’ve always knew she could. So, I’m really, really excited for her.”
Phillips wins race
Keira Phillips of Middle Township won the S.J. Group II in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.99. Her finish was top 25 in the state and top 50 in the nation, according to MileSplit
The junior’s personal-best is is 1:04.40. Her goal is to beat that at the state tournament.
“It feels really good. This was one of my first meets where I ran 1:04 consistently, so that’s really exciting,” said Phillips, 16, of Middle Township. “I hope to run faster at states.”
Phillips placed third in the 400 hurdles at sectionals as a freshman in 2019. The entire 2020 spring slate was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She won Friday by nearly four seconds.
“Very cool. I was really looking forward to seeing if I could do it (Friday),” Phillips said. “I’m glad I could do it.”
Going into this year, Phillips said, she worked on jumping over the hurdles sooner, or further away, because she has longer legs.
“That really helped me go faster,” she added.
Other medalists
Other local Group III girls earning medals (top three) included Zone Mills-Griffin (Bridgeton, second in 100 dash), Emily Dustman (Hammonton, second in long jump), Erin Hanlon (Ocean City, third in 400 meter hurdles) and Birdie Stewart (Ocean City, second in pole vault).
Other local girls in Group II earning medals included Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat, second in long jump), Ashley Nicolicchia (Cedar Creek, third in long jump), Molly Schoenstein (Cedar Creek, third in 400 dash), Alexia Bey (Oakcrest, third in shot put), Camryn Dirkes (Mainland, third in javelin)
Other local Group III boys earning medals included Connor Wright (Hammonton, second in triple jump), Cody Pierce (Mainland Regional, third in 400 dash), Shamir Brown (Absegami, third in high jump),
Other local boys in Group II earning medals included Anthony Gentile (Lower Cape May Regional, second in 100 dash), Zeb Hinkler (Lower Cape May, third in 1,600 meter run), Xander Roberts (Pleasantville, third in 400 dash).
