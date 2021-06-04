Absegami sprinter Diamond McLaughlin wins S.J. Group III title in 400

“It makes me really proud to be a coach,” Ingrum said. “I’ve got to coach her all four years. … I’m looking forward to seeing more great things from her (in college). I had her as a student. She’s a hard worker.”

McLaughlin wakes up almost every morning at 5 a.m. to go to work at her job at McDonalds, then does School work remotely and finally trains for her events, Ingrum said.

“It makes me extremely happy as a coach,” said Ingrum, who also attended Absegami. “For her to finally have it come to fruition, I mean she had tough competition the last couple of years, and this year it really came together.

“She has been putting down the times I’ve always knew she could. So, I’m really, really excited for her.”

Phillips wins race

Keira Phillips of Middle Township won the S.J. Group II in the 400 hurdles in 1:04.99. Her finish was top 25 in the state and top 50 in the nation, according to MileSplit

The junior’s personal-best is is 1:04.40. Her goal is to beat that at the state tournament.