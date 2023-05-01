Absegami handed Buena Regional its first loss of the season, winning this Cape-Atlantic League National Division game 3-2.
Cole Shover was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Buena (13-1), which is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Buena starting pitcher Joey Kurtz allowed three hits and three unearned runs with a walk and six strikeouts in seven innings.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
