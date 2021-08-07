Absegami hopes to continue to progress in Sacco's second season

The Absegami High School football team and coach Chris Sacco know each other a lot better this season.

After rebuilding Pleasantville, Sacco took over the Absegami program in 2020. But because of COVID-19 the Braves couldn’t do much offseason training last summer.

Things went a lot smoother this summer as the Braves prepared for Sacco’s second season in charge.

“We were able to build relationships with these kids,” Sacco said. “Anytime you take over a program it generally takes a couple of offseasons to get the guys to understand the expectations. But I think for the most part, we’ve lifted hard. We’ve gotten stronger. They understand more of the scheme and the coaching staff. I think we’re off to a good start this year.”

The Braves will feature one of South Jersey’s top athletes in senior quarterback Ray Weed, who is also an outstanding wrestler. Weed threw for 1,125 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 373 yards and seven TDs in eight games last season. This year, he will also play more in the secondary.