Absegami hopes to continue to progress in Sacco's second season

The Absegami High School football team and coach Chris Sacco know each other a lot better this season.
After rebuilding Pleasantville, Sacco took over the Absegami program in 2020. But because of COVID-19 the Braves couldn’t do much offseason training last summer.
Things went a lot smoother this summer as the Braves prepared for Sacco’s second season in charge.
“We were able to build relationships with these kids,” Sacco said. “Anytime you take over a program it generally takes a couple of offseasons to get the guys to understand the expectations. But I think for the most part, we’ve lifted hard. We’ve gotten stronger. They understand more of the scheme and the coaching staff. I think we’re off to a good start this year.”
The Braves will feature one of South Jersey’s top athletes in senior quarterback Ray Weed, who is also an outstanding wrestler. Weed threw for 1,125 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 373 yards and seven TDs in eight games last season. This year, he will also play more in the secondary.
“It gives us a huge advantage when you have a guy who can (run and throw) at the high school level,” Sacco said. “If you’re able to throw and run, you can take what the defense gives you. I think (Weed) has gotten better at that, and we’re expecting his biggest season yet.”
The Braves will blend experience and youth at the skill positions.
Senior running back Ishan Moore got some experience last season. DeAndre Rooks and Rashad Floyd are promising sophomore running backs.
“They all do things differently, which is good,” Sacco said. “It makes is a little bit more diverse.”
Senior Justin Jackson returns at wide receiver. Sophomore wide receivers Nyjere Robinson and Sherwood Cross should also contribute.
Absegami will get a boost when senior quarterback/wide receiver Dylan Simpson, a Cedar Creek transfer, becomes eligible.
“He’s a smart guy, and he’s already fit in,” Sacco said. “He’s going to be able to plug in and play wherever we need him to when he’s eligible.”
Logan Burns, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior, anchors the offensive line. Jayden Barrow and Gabe Wilkins also return upfront.
“Anytime you bring back three starters on the offensive line,” Sacco said, “you feel pretty good.”
Nadhim Drinkard, a 6-3, 200-pound senior lineman, leads the defense. Daishawn Hathaway is a standout linebacker. Jackson, Weed and Mar’ion Cowan form an experienced secondary.
Sacco said how good the Braves are will depend in part on how quickly their inexperienced players mature. Absegami will not get a chance to ease into the season. The Braves will play five games before Oct. 1.
“We just have to continue to improve,” he said. “Getting to the playoffs and winning a playoff game and competing for a state title, that’s going to be the goal every year and that’s our goal this year.”
Absegami
Coach: Chris Sacco
League/group: West Jersey Football League Independence Division/South Jersey Group III
Last season’s record: 5-3
2021 prediction: Spoiler – Braves are seeking their first playoff win since 2006.
Key players: Ray Weed, Sr., QB/DB, 5-9, 180; Ihsan Moore, Sr., RB, 5-6, 150; DeAndre Rooks, So., RB, 5-9, 160; Rashad Floyd, So., RB, 5-9, 160; Justin Jackson, Sr., WR/DB, 5-11, 165; Nyjere Robinson, So., WR, 5-11, 175; Sherwood Cross, So., WR, 5-10, 170; Dylan Simpson, Sr., QB/WR, 5-10, 178; Logan Burns, Sr., OL/DL, 6-3, 260; Jayden Barrow, Sr., OL/DL, 5-10, 235; Gabe Wilkins, So., OL/DL, 6-2, 225; Nadhim Drinkard, Sr., DE, 6-3, 200; Keegan Sleipnes, Sr., DL; Daishawn Hathaway, Sr., TE/LB, 6-1, 198; Mar’ion Cowan, Sr., DB, 5-10, 165.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com