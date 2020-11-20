Absegami High school ALunmi Speak to FBLA Members about Skills Needed for Success

Absegami High School Alumni Speak to FBLA Members about Skills Needed for Success
Absegami High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members recently hosted two alumni at their virtual general meeting who spoke to the group about how FBLA helped them not only while in high school but also while pursuing their undergraduate degrees.
Priya Parikh (AHS Class of 2020) and Akshay Sheth (AHS Class of 2019), both former Absegami FBLA Presidents spoke about their college experiences and how FBLA helped them learn the necessary skills to be successful. Priya is in her first semester at Stockton University in the 5 year MBA program, and she spoke about how FBLA taught her leadership skills and so much more during her 4 years at Absegami. She is trying to get a Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) chapter established at Stockton (the college equivalent of FBLA) and has interested students. They are currently seeking an adviser for the program. Akshay is in his third semester at Rutgers University and is studying engineering, with a minor in business. He spoke about how FBLA was useful not only when pursuing business, but also when it came to engineering and other careers and majors. He encouraged students to “stick with it” when it comes to extracurricular activities because that persistence will pay off.
About FBLA-PBL, Inc.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc., the premier student business organization, is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with a quarter million members and advisers in over 6,500 active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA-PBL’s mission is to inspire and prepare students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla-pbl.org.
