Absegami girls 73, Bridgeton 28

Absegami 73, Bridgeton 28
Freshman guard Reese Downey scored 31 for the Braves, who improved to 11-6.
Absegami 14 22 27 10 – 73
Bridgeton 15 0 9 4 - 28
AB-Downey 31, Hartman 5, Fortis 10, Nurse 6, Wokocha 8, Garnett 9, Crandell 2
BR-Wilks 4, Mosley 9, Accuedo 4, Sydnor 6, Tankslay 5
