 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absegami girls 45, Delsea Regional 22

  • 0

Jackie Fortis scored 12 points and had six assists and five steals to lead the Braves to the win in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Chi Chi Wokocha scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds for Absegami. The fourth-seeded Braves will play at top-seeded Mainland in the semifinals Noon Saturday.

Delsea Regional 9 4 7 2 – 22

Absegami 8 11 15 11 – 45

DR-Kaneck 3, Ambrose 6, Sieminski 3, Dennis 2, Porter 6, Metcalf 2

AB-Glass 2, Fortis 12, Downey 8, Nurse 6, Wokocha 10, Hartman 5, Garrett 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News