Absegami girls 45, Delsea Regional 22

Jackie Fortis scored 12 points and had six assists and five steals to lead the Braves to the win in this South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Chi Chi Wokocha scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds for Absegami. The fourth-seeded Braves will play at top-seeded Mainland in the semifinals Noon Saturday.
Delsea Regional 9 4 7 2 – 22
Absegami 8 11 15 11 – 45
DR-Kaneck 3, Ambrose 6, Sieminski 3, Dennis 2, Porter 6, Metcalf 2
AB-Glass 2, Fortis 12, Downey 8, Nurse 6, Wokocha 10, Hartman 5, Garrett 2
