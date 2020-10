Chris Sacco makes his debut as Absegami coach. Junior quarterback Ray Weed ran for 844 yards and 13 touchdowns and threw for 1,238 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead Absegami to a 5-5 record last season. Ocean City finished 9-3 last season and is ranked No.9 in The Elite 11. Senior linebackers Jake Inserra and Brad Jamison spark the Red Raiders defense.