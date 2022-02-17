Absegami (7) at Ocean City (2)

Absegami makes its fourth CAL Tournament appearance. The Braves have yet to win a tournament game. Freshman guard Reese Downey averages 17.1 points and leads the Braves (12-8) this season. Senior forward Jackie Fortis averages 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Ocean City (14-7) has won eight of its last 10. Red Raiders junior Avery Jackson (13 ppg) has sank three winning baskets this season. Sophomore guard Hannah Cappelletti averages 10.6 points. Ocean City has qualified for all 10 CAL Tournaments and has won three tournaments titles.