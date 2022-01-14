 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absegami 62, ACIT 26
Reese Downey led Absegami (6-4) with 16 points. Grace Speer scored 10 for ACIT.

Absegami 18 17 15 12 – 62

ACIT 2 9 6 9 – 26

AB-Fortis 12, Downey 16, Wochka 10, Hartman 12

ACIT-Speer 10, Rodriguez 5, Williams 4, Lopez 8

