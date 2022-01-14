Absegami 62, ACIT 26

Reese Downey led Absegami (6-4) with 16 points. Grace Speer scored 10 for ACIT.
Absegami 18 17 15 12 – 62
ACIT 2 9 6 9 – 26
AB-Fortis 12, Downey 16, Wochka 10, Hartman 12
ACIT-Speer 10, Rodriguez 5, Williams 4, Lopez 8
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
