 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Absegami 59, Oakcrest 47

  • 0

Isiah Akpassa scored 16 for the winning Braves who improved to 4-3.

William Fowler led Oakcrest with 14.

Oakcrest - Newton 7, Price 8, Fowler 14, Jones 7, Ragland 2, O’Brien 5, Santiago 4

Absegami - Pender 1, Fortis 1, Van Houten 12, Bey 11, Akpassa 16, Jerkins 4, Taliaferro 10

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News