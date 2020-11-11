 Skip to main content
Absegami (5-1) at Pleasantville (2-3)
6 p.m. Friday

This should be emotional game for Absegami coach Chris Sacco. He coached Pleasantville the previous five season. Absegami has won five straight. Junior quarterback Ray Weed has thjrown for 11 TDs and run for seven scores. Senior linebacker Mikal Taylor leads the Braves defense with 62 tackles. Pleasantville was off last week after beating Buena Regional 30-8 two weeks ago.

