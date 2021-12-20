Absegami 42, Atlantic City 4

Isiah Akpassa scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead the winning Braves. Charles Jerkins also scored 14 for Absegami.
Nasir Turner led Atlantic City with 13.
Absegami 10 9 11 12 – 42
Atlantic City 12 7 6 15 – 40
AB- Brown 6, Bey 2, Jerkins 14, Taliaferro 4, Hathaway 1, Akpassa 14, Brown 1
AC-Jai Pridgen-Hill 7, Jac Pridgen-Hill 6, Turner 13, Culmone 3, Kanu 4, Holmes 7
