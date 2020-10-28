 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absegami (3-1) at Oakcrest (0-4)
0 comments

Absegami (3-1) at Oakcrest (0-4)

Oakcrest vs Absegami

Absegami's Jordan Marcucci #11 runs back the opening kickoff back for a touchdown against Oakcrest in their annual Thanksgiving game at Absegami High School Wednesday Nov 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Absegami (3-1) at Oakcrest (0-4)

5 p.m. Friday

This is normally a Thanksgiving rivalry. Absegami beat Oakcrest 42-14 last year and leads the series 25-18. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 413 yards and 5 TDs and run for 150 yards and 3 TDs. Absegami linebacker Mikal Taylor has 42 tackles, 10.5 for losses. Oakcrest quarterback Nissim Respes threw for three TDs in last Friday’s 35-28 loss to Lower Cape May. Falcons defensive back Owen Haugan leads Oakcrest with 34 tackles.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News