Absegami (3-1) at Oakcrest (0-4)

This is normally a Thanksgiving rivalry. Absegami beat Oakcrest 42-14 last year and leads the series 25-18. Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 413 yards and 5 TDs and run for 150 yards and 3 TDs. Absegami linebacker Mikal Taylor has 42 tackles, 10.5 for losses. Oakcrest quarterback Nissim Respes threw for three TDs in last Friday’s 35-28 loss to Lower Cape May. Falcons defensive back Owen Haugan leads Oakcrest with 34 tackles.