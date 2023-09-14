EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kendall Armstrong IV came out ready to play Thursday.

The junior quarterback threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Absegami High School football team to a 28-13 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a West Jersey United Division game. The Braves improved to 2-2. The Eagles fell to 1-3.

“It feels great,” said Armstrong, 16, of Galloway Township. “We definitely needed this as a team. We fought hard all game. We only had two practices this week. We were inside with the thunderstorms. We definitely needed this win as a team. It feels great.”

With 45.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Armstrong threw a 17-yard pass to running back Richard Gibson to extend the Braves lead to 14-7. The Braves went three-and-out on three consecutive drives before that score, so that gave Absegami momentum. Gibson also finished with 89 rushing yards and two TDs.

Absegami 0 14 7 7 — 28

Egg Harbor Twp. 0 7 0 6 — 13

SECOND QUARTER

A -- Gibson 3 run (DeGennero kick)

EHT -- Council 2 run (Simeon kick)

A -- Gibson 17 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

THIRD QUARTER

A -- Simpson 20 pass from Armstrong (DeGennero kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

EHT -- Council 4 run (conversion failed)

A -- Gibson 4 run (Simeon kick)