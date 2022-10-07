No. 5 Mainland Reg. 54, Absegami 13 — FINAL

Ja'Briel Mace scored three long TDs to lead the No. 5 Mustangs (6-1). Mace scored on the second play from scrimmage when he took the hand off and ran up the middle for 44 yards. He added to the lead on the next possession, taking a jet sweep from the right side and running up the left sideline untouched to an 83-yard score to make it 13-0.

A blocked punt by Paul Lombardo set up a Cohen Cook 8-yard score in the first. Stephen Ordille opened the second quarter with a 7-yard TD run. John Franchini threw a 30-yard TD to Cook to extend the lead, and Ordille scored on an 85-yard run to make it 40-0 heading into the break.

Mace scored his third TD of the game, a 34-yarder, in the third. Liam Kennedy tacked on a 64-yard TD run in the fourth.

Kendall Armstrong threw a 64-yard TD pass to Nyjere Robinson and a 65-yard scoring pass to Pedro Reyes for Absegami (0-6) in the fourth.

Absegami;0 0 0 13—13

Mainland;20 20 7 7—54

FIRST QUARTER

MR—Mace 44 run (Kashey kick)

MR—Mace 83 run (kick failed)

MR—Cook 8 run (Kashey kick)

SECOND QUARTER

MR—Ordille 7 run (Kashey kick)

MR—Cook 30 pass from Franchini (Kashey kick)

MR—Ordille 85 run (run failed)

THIRD QUARTER

MR—Mace 34 run (Kashey kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

A—Robinson 64 pass from Armstrong (conversion failed)

MR—Kennedy 64 run (Kashey kick)

A—Reyes 65 pass from Armstrong (O'Brien kick)

Records—Mainland 6-1, Absegami 0-6