Absegami (1-1) at Ocean City (2-0)
6 p.m. Friday

Absegami quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 238 yards and rushed for 184 yards. Outside linebacker Andrew Whyee leads the Braves defense with 11 tackles. Ocean City (2-0) is ranked No. 9 in The Elite 11 and has outscored its two opponents 45-0. Ocean City running back Jacob Wilson has rushed for 285 yards.

