 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absegami (0-1) at Atlantic City (0-0)
0 comments

Absegami (0-1) at Atlantic City (0-0)

Absegami (0-1) at Atlantic City (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Absegami opened with a 32-13 loss to Hammonton last week. Freshman defensive end DJ Martin made seven tackles for Absegami. Braves quarterback Ray Weed threw a TD pass and ran for 78 yards. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker threw for 1,166 yards and 13 TDs last season. Absegami beat Atlantic City 50-20 last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News