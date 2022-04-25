Absecon Visionary Lions Club presents bell in honor of late student

ATLANTIC CITY – Joyful, energetic and a “Ball of Sunshine,” were all words members of Atlantic City High School's Leo Club used to describe their peer Keotepie Khiev, a 14-year-old freshman who died in a car accident in December.

Monday afternoon Leon Brathwaite and Laurie Haines of the Absecon Visionary Lions Club visited with the almost 200 Leo Club members to inform them of a customized Lion’s bell ordered with Keotepie’s name engraved on it.

The bell is being shipped from Lions Club International. It will be used to start and end each Leo club meeting.

“When that bell rings, it's in honor of her. Every single time. She will never be forgotten,” said Brathwaite.

Sethik Khiev, 19, Keotepie’s brother, traveled from New Hampshire with their brother-in=law, Raj Lama, 25, to the high school on Monday for the club meeting and to meet Brathwaite and Haines.

Brathwaite presented an appreciation of service certificate to Khiev, for his sister's outstanding community service in the club.

Khiev and Lama spoke of how she always put her education first and how much she loved going to Atlantic City High school.

“She knew how to make others smile,” Khiev said.

Keotepie Khiev, or Keo, as friends and family referred to her, was heavily involved in school activities. She was an active member in JROTC, on student council, in the Asian club, and helped decorate the hallways with art for the school’s homecoming.

“It was truly a pleasure knowing Keo. She was a very focused and driven young lady,” Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Brown, the leader of the JROTC unit, said at the meeting.

Freshman Leo club members and close friends Tasnova Tayeba, Reanna Lawan and Faizah Faroque, were appreciative of the gift of the engraved bell, and were thankful the club was doing something in her honor.

Lawan, who had four classes with Keo, spoke of her most admirable trait.

“Her kindness … it radiated everywhere, where she went, through people," she said.

The three girls are planning a volleyball tournament in honor of their friend, something Keo wanted to do when she was on student council.

“We just miss her,” said Faroque.

The high school’s Leo club is planning to do more community service in the city and with the Lions’ Blind Center in the coming months as they are now able to get together in person, said Shawn Kenny, advisor to the Leo club.

From here on out, when the club meets, they will be honoring and remembering their beloved peer, by ringing Keotepie Khiev’s Leo Club bell.

