ABSECON — Students at Emma C. Attales Middle School were given the opportunity to learn about maple syrup production firsthand on Feb. 9.

Mary Beth Hodgens and Shana Caputo’s classes were visited by members of the Stockton University Maple Grant project. Students learned about maple trees, how to identify them and how Stockton University is now making syrup. The Maple Grant project began in 2020 and has received expanded production and additional grant funding by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Education specialist Debra Sommers and Stockton student David DeCredico led the middle schoolers to the surrounding forest to show the kids how to identify and tap a maple tree of their own. Once they identified a tree, students got to help DeCredico hammer the tap into it.

Hodgens and Caputo hope to bring their classes to visit Stockton University to see the syrup-making process in action.