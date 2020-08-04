Absecon defeated the Margate Green Wave 4-3 on Monday on the first day of the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
Tim Marker went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for fifth-seeded Absecon (7-6, including regular season and playoffs), and player-coach Ray Keelan was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Steve Kaenzig was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs, including two earned, in four innings. Relievers Sean McFadden and Keelan combined for the final three innings. Left fielder Drew Roesch made a diving catch to end the sixth inning with two runners on.
For the fourth-seeded Green Wave (6-7), Nick Nutile and Jeff Sennett each went 2 for 4.
The Green Wave was the home team but the game was in Absecon because the higher-seeded Margate Hurricanes, who use the same field as the Green Wave, were at home.
Margate Hurricanes 5, Ventnor 0: Margate pitcher Jared Lenko went seven innings, gave up three hits and struck out 12. Chris Knott had two hits and three RBIs, and Donnie Stone had two hits. Monny Strickland had two RBIs.
The Hurricanes (9-3) are seeded second and Ventnor (0-12) is No. 8.
Ocean City 2, Egg Harbor City 0: Tyler Mondile went the distance for host and third-seeded Ocean City (9-4) and pitched a three-hitter with six strikeouts.
Ocean City’s Steve Normane singled to left for two runs in the first inning.
Brian Khoury walked, Chris Jablonski singled, and a double-steal put them on second and thrid to set up Normane’s hit.
For seventh-seeded Egg Harbor City (5-8), pitcher Derek Heritage went five innings.
Tuesday’s schedule: This week’s playoff round has two brackets. All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Absecon was set to play at top-seeded Hammonton in Bracket A. In Bracket B, Ocean City was scheduled to play at the Margate Hurricanes at 6:15 p.m., and Ventnor was at Egg Harbor City.
The Margate Green Wave will next play the loser between Hammonton and Absecon on Wednesday in Bracket A.
Note: The ACBL has eight teams, but sixth-seeded Northfield opted out of the playoffs. Coach Joe Bunting made the decision in order to comply with Governor Phil Murphy’s quarantine recommendations and Bunting’s agreement with the city of Northfield. Two ACBL players, neither of whom play for Northfield, recently returned from out of state and have not quarantined.
Following this week’s double-elimination bracket play, the two bracket winners meet starting Monday Aug. 10 in a best-of-three series for the ACBL title.
