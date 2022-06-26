Absecon golfer Danny Philippi wins Special Olympics USA Games gold medal in Florida

After watching the sport on TV two decades ago, Danny Philippi joined The Arc of Atlantic County's golf program in 2001 and fell in love with the game.

His passion for it has led him to becoming a Special Olympics champion.

The 33-year-old Absecon resident got to have a gold medal placed around his neck at the Special Olympic USA Games in Orlando, Florida, after he defeated Florida golfer Daniel Steele-Rivera by one shot in the Level Four finale June 9.

The competition took place at the Orange County National Golf Course in Winter Garden.

"I always looked at golf as a sport that you can play all throughout your life," Philippi said. "Like if you take up a sport like football, baseball or basketball, you have certain time limits where you can actually be active in that sport. You aren't going to be dunking a basketball or sliding into second base when you're 50. So I chose this sport because it's something that I can play anytime."

The gold medal match came down to the final hole. Philippi won by one stroke.

When Philippi began competing, he started out as a Special Olympics Level 2 golfer, which meant he had a partner and they would play alternate shots. In 2010, Philippi moved up to Level 4, meaning he played nine-hole rounds independently.

At the 2014 USA Games in Newark, he brought back a gold medal in Level 4 golf.

But this year's competition marked the first time in his Special Olympics career he traveled outside of New Jersey to compete. He began practicing with the NJ Special Olympics golf team in January. The golfers started out by going to TopGolf a few times to work on their swings.

Once the weather warmed up, Philippi spent nearly every Sunday at the Charleston Springs Golf Course in Millstone Township, Monmouth County, working on his driving, short game and putting. He also studied the course by going on its website for descriptions of each hole and what to look out for on the course.

Since his return from Florida, Philippi has gotten a great response from the community. He works at the Egg Harbor Township Walmart, where coworkers treated him to a confetti cake. American Legion Post 28 in Absecon had a congratulatory message for him on the electronic board outside its building.

The International Olympic Committee hosts the Special Olympics World Games every four years, with the next competition planned for 2023 in Berlin. Since he won a gold in one of the top divisions of Level 4 golf, Phillippi is automatically in the pool of players who could be selected for the U.S. team.

If selected, Philippi said he would go to Germany, but for now he's trying to stay reading for the 2024 USA Games.

"If I get selected, I'll cross that bridge when I get there," Philippi said. "But for right now, I'm focused on keeping my game sharp and doing the best I can to maintain my standing in the state of New Jersey so I can be invited to the tryout camp for the 2024 U.S. Games."

Outside of golf, Philippi is the co-chair of the Standard Bearers, a group that follows LPGA pros and keeps score on portable scoreboards. He is also a graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College and Stockton University, where he majored in communication studies.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.