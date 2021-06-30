 Skip to main content
Abigail Tunney
Abigail Tunney

Abigail Tunney

Tunney Abigail Tunney 2021 Oakcrest H.S. softball team

Abigail Tunney

Oakcrest

Jr. P

Tunney batted .458 with 21 RBIs and 26 runs scored. On the mound, she struck out 198 batters in a 150 innings pitched and had a 3.55 ERA.

