Abby is a sweet, mellow girl who needs a quiet home. She's shy yet friendly. View on PetFinder
Rasmiyyah Ali visited Wards Pastry in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon desperate to savor the last treats she'll ever buy from one of her fav…
WILDWOOD — A pop-up car rally is set to take place in the city starting Friday, although some participants appear to have arrived early.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP —The Township Council authorized a report on Sept. 13 that lays out new, local standards on the growing marijuana industry.
HAMMONTON — A visit to Wharton State Forest makes the existence of the Jersey Devil seem plausible.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has agreed to make direct payments and in-kind contributions to its host township.
Chris Mancuso paced the sidelines at Southern Regional High School, constantly pulling back his long blonde hair as he barked orders to his pl…
OCEAN CITY — Students, parents and some teachers gathered Sunday morning on the Boardwalk and marched around Ocean City High School in a publi…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Board of Directors of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday supported a plan to create a cannabis-frien…
Tootsie Barron must possess a little bit of grit to muscle her way into the male-dominated world of organized crime writing.
Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories Friday for the coming week:
