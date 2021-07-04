 Skip to main content
Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia, Mainland Regional
Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia, Mainland Regional

The junior duo beat teammates and classmates Evan Himmelstein and Joe Dib in the CAL doubles final. Their record together was 25-2. Deshpande and Palaia led the Mustangs to the CAL National Division title and the South Jersey Group III finals.

