Aaron Nola

Phillies Marlins Baseball

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola had an excellent first half with a 3.13 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

But the past few seasons Nola has been in the middle of the Phillies late-season collapses. He is 9-14 with a 4.60 ERA in games after Sept. 1 for his career.

The Phillies simply need him to be better down the stretch this season.

