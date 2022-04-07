Starting pitcher Aaron Nola will make his fifth straight opening day start Friday.

He is the first Phillies pitcher to make five straight opening day starts since Steve Carlton made 10 in a row from 1977-86.

Starting pitcher Aaron Nola comes off a disappointing season. He was 9-9 with a 4.63 ERA last season.

His biggest problem was his inability put hitters away.

Nola allowed 82 two-strike hits last season, the most in the National League. Ten of those two strike hits were 0-2 home runs.

And then there’s Nola’s September/October issues. He’s 9-14 with a 4.60 ERA for his career after sept. 1.

The Phillies need Nola to return to his 2018 form when he was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA.

