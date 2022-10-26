Aaron Nola to start Game 1 Friday night; Phillies leave for Houston

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies will have their best on the mound for the start of the World Series.

Manager Rob Thomson announced Wednesday that Aaron Nola will start Game 1 at 8:03 p.m. Friday in Houston. Zack Wheeler will start Game 2 at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

“There’s no secret. Those guys have been our horses all year,” outfielder Kyle Schwarber said Wednesday. “They’ve taken the ball and gotten through five, six, seven innings, and the bullpen has been doing the rest for us. It’s time for us to play good defense behind them, score some runs for those guys and try to get as many (wins) as we can.”

Most fans knew the Phillies would start Nola and Wheeler in the first two games of the best-of-even series. It was just a matter of what order they pitched in.

Nola on the mound for Game 1 makes perfect sense. He faced the Astros in Houston on Oct. 3, throwing six perfect innings as the Phillies clinched their playoff spot with a 3-0 regular-season win.

He is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 ⅓ innings this postseason. Nola, however, was hit hard in his previous start. The San Diego Padres battered him for seven hits and six runs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series last Wednesday.

San Diego hit Nola’s fastball so well that the Phillies were concerned he might have been tipping his pitches. The Phillies studied video but didn’t see anything.

“I think there were some bad execution in there,” Thomson said, “as well as they were hunting fastballs.”

Starting Nola in Game 1 also gives Wheeler an extra day of rest. Wheeler pitched six innings Sunday as the Phillies clinched the NL pennant with a 4-3 win Game 5 of the NLCS.

In four postseason starts, Wheeler boasts a 1.78 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

The extra day of rest could be key for Wheeler. Since he returned from a September stint on the injured list for forearm tendinitis, his velocity has dipped noticeably in the sixth and seventh innings. In contrast, he’s thrown as hard as he ever has early in the game. Thomson blamed the drop in velocity on fatigue.

“I think the numbers speak to the fact that both him and Nola on extra day’s rest their numbers are a lot better,” Thomson said. “Anytime we give those guys an extra day, we do it.”

The rest of the Phillies starting rotation will depend on what happens in the first two games, according to Thomson.

But the manager did say the Phillies will use a four-man starting rotation in the World Series. That means Ranger Suarez and probably Noah Syndergaard will get World Series starts.

Nola and Wheeler, however, will each pitch twice if the series goes seven games.

“It’s a big advantage,” Thomson said.

The Phillies worked out Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday morning before flying to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

The postseason has been a whirlwind for the Phillies since it began, and there’s not letting up now. Philadelphia really hasn’t had a moment to sit back and reflect on its improbable playoff success.

“There’s just so much to do right now,” Thomson said. “You got to plan workouts, you got to plan travel, you got to plan all the stuff that comes in game scenarios … I think once this is all over. I’ll kind of reflect and figure out what just happened.”