PHILADELPHIA – Aaron Nola took another step Monday night towards being the Phillies opening day starting pitcher.
The right hander made his first appearance in an intrasquad game at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Nola allowed threw 47 pitches and faced 14 batters. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. He got four outs in the first inning and his third and final inning ended with the bases loaded. Innings in intrasquad games are sometimes extended or shortened depending on the pitcher’s scheduled workload.
“I thought he threw the ball pretty well. I thought he lost his command a little bit at the end, which is probably normal,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “Just like any other spring training, they start to get a little fatigued at the end, but I thought he was pretty sharp. He went through the lineup pretty quick the first nine outs.”
The Phillies open the season on July 24 when they host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank.
Nola missed the first three days of summer camp because he was exposed to someone with the new coronavirus.
Nola has clearly been the best starter on the Philliees the staff the best two seasons with a combined 29-13 record in 2018-19.
